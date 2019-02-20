English
    See Pictures! Deepika Padukone Is A Vision In White At The Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year Awards

    By
    |

    The annual Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year Awards is here again, and celebrities are making stunning red carpet appearances at the event this time around. Deepika Padukone left us stunned at the red carpet of the awards donning a beautiful white saree. Vicky Kaushal looked every bit dapper in a blue suit at the awards. Check out all their pictures!

    Deepika Looks Like An Angel In A White Saree

    Deepika Padukone leaves us stunned every time she makes a red carpet appearance. On Wednesday night, Deepika looked like an absolute angel and a vision in white as she donned a beautiful white lacy saree to the Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year Awards.

    We Will See Deepika In Chhapaak Next

    After delivering an incredible performance in the Padmaavat, which went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters ever, Deepika Padukone is all set to move hearts in Meghna Gulzar's movie Chhapaak. The film is a biopic on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and we will see Deepika playing the lead role.

    Dapper As Always, Vicky Kaushal

    Vicky Kaushal has been stealing hearts everywhere with his charm and unbelievable good looks. The actor looked every bit dapper at the annual Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year awards in a navy blue suit teamed with a white shirt.

    Vicky Is Riding High On His Latest Success

    Vicky's josh has sure been high ever since the fantastic success of his last movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, which had even the Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking about the movie. The actor is currently filming for an untitled horror film, about which there are no details yet. Vicky is known for choosing versatile roles and genres of films.

    Read more about: deepika padukone vicky kaushal
