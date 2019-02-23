See Pics! Karan Johar Sports A Sleek Airport Look; Parineeti Chopra Also Snapped At The Airport

KJo's Sleek Airport Look

Karan Johar as we all know, loves indulging in airport looks and giving the paps some fantastic pictures to click. Today, Karan looked totally sleek in the airport look that he sported. He wore a long black graphic hoodie with black sweatpants and a pair of grey sneakers. He carried a cool black back pack and sported some snazzy sunglasses. He put on his famous pout while the shutterbugs clicked awar.

Parineeti Sported A Casual Chic Look

Parineeti Chopra looked very pretty in a sheer black top paired with denims at the airport on Sunday morning. She sported the top with denims and a pair of classic white sneakers, and carried a printed handbag. Parineeti will be seen next in the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari. She also has two other films lined up for this year; Sandeep Pinky Aur Faraar and Jabariya Jodi.

Shahid Kapoor Looked Totally Cool At The Airport

Shahid Kapoor looked very cool at the airport today. He was wearing a long black white tee with a black stripe. He teamed this with skinny black denims, and a black button down jacket. He carried a cool back pack and a pair of black sneakers. Shahid will next be starring in Kabir Singh, a Bollywood remake of a Telugu film with the same name. He will be seen opposite Kiara Advani in the movie.

Bobby Deol Also Snapped

Bobby Deol too was snapped at the airport in the early hours of Sunday morning. He gave a thumbs up to the cameras when he was snapped. Bobby was sporting a casual look in a black t-shirt with denims, sneakers and a black hat. He carried a black back pack and also a fanny pack.