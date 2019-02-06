English
    Pictures Of Nora Fatehi’s Birthday Bash: Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde & Others Attend

    By
    |

    The beautiful Nora Fatehi turned a year older today and she hosted a midnight birthday bash. Many celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Elli Avram, Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira and others attended the bash. Nora looked gorgeous at the party as she cut the birthday cake. Check out the pictures!

    The Birthday Girl

    Nora Fatehi turned a year older today and she hosted a midnight bash to celebrate. Nora looked drop dead gorgeous in a hot pink satin dress with a crew neck and puffed sleeves.

    Varun Dhawan At The Party

    Varun Dhawan attended Nora Fatehi's birthday bash. He sported a Stranger Things t-shirt and dark wash denims to the party. Varun was snapped at Hakim Aalim's salon earlier in the day.

    Pooja Hegde Makes It

    Pooja Hegde was also present at Nora Fatehi's midnight birthday bash. She looked stunning in a brown pant suit with a cropped top and a matching blazer.

    Rochelle & Keith Pose For The Cameras

    Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira also made it to Nora Fatehi's midnight birthday bash. The couple posed for the cameras at the party. Rochelle wore a black tank top and jeans with a metallic bomber jacket and golden sneakers, whereas Keith sported a casual look in a blue t-shirt, white denims and white sneakers.

    Elli Avram Looks Stunning

    Elli Avram was present at the midnight party on Nora's birthday. Elli looked lovely in a brown plunge neck printed dress with sequins.

    Nora Is All Smiles As She Cuts The Cake

    Birthday girl Nora was all smiles at the stroke of midnight when she cut the cake and gave a bite of it to Varun Dhawan.

