Sez CLARIFIES His Statement On Gully Boy Makers Not Having Paid Their Dues To Him

Sez Thanked Everyone For The Support He Received After Making His Claim On Facebook

The producer first thanked everyone for supporting him. He wrote, "Firstly, I wanted to thank everyone for their support, I didn't expect my post to gather this much attention and the fact that you guys are out here listening is an honour, but I had to say what was on my mind."

He Went On To Claify His Earlier Statement

Producer Sez, clarified his earlier accusation on Facebook writing, "I also wanted to make something clear as there appears to be some confusion. The issue lies with the original label who have licensed out my composition on several occasions and have failed to pay me my due share every single time. Ankur Tewari and Excel Entertainment have done all they can to help me and I wanted to thank them for trying to get this all resolved."

Earlier He Had Taken To Facebook To Claim That He Had Not Been Paid His Dues From The Label

Earlier, on Wednesday afternoon, Sez reached out on social media and wrote, "It's a bit weird writing this out since I'm not one to go to social media to reach out and shit but this was something I felt I needed to say. I legit have nothing to do with the new version of Mere Gully Mein that was released today. I wasn't even aware of the fact that the song was going to be used in the movie until a little while ago and when I got to know about it I thought the original song will be used. Smh."

'This Is The Sad Reality'

Sez accused the label of not paying his dues. "But this is also the sad reality of how the industry works in this country, even after contacting the original label several times, I haven't been paid for my work on this track despite having a contract and my publishing split being agreed and assigned. Just felt y'all needed to hear my piece on this," he wrote

But He Is Rooting For The Movie

But he is still rooting for the movie. "I still think that what we did with Mere Gully Mein was what changed the scene and brought that new sound to our country. We're all rooting for the movie to succeed and introduce the Bollywood audience to what we put our heart and soul into, and for the new opportunities that such a big stage brings all of us," he wrote.