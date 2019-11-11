    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Ajay Devgn On His 100th Film Birthday With A Special Post!

      Ajay Devgn made a smashing debut in Bollywood with the 1991 hit film 'Phool Aur Kaante'. In a career spanning more than two decades, the actor dabbled with different genres ranging from action, romance, comedy and thriller and pulled off impressive performances. And now, his upcoming historical film 'Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior' turns out to be his 100th film.

      Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter page to congratulate Ajay on achieving this milestone and tweeted, "Here's looking forward to another 100 and more films from my friend @ajaydevgn

      . All the best for this milestone...from striding atop two motorcycles at the same time...you've come a long long way....keep riding...and all the best for Tanhaji."

      The special poster of 'Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior' features a collage of all the 100 films that Ajay has featured in and we must say, it makes you nostalgic all the way.

      Ajay Devgn's wife Kajol, also penned a heartfelt note on this special ocassion on Instagram which read, "30 yrs & 100 films old. An occasion that definitely calls for a moment. From Phool Aur Kante to Zakhm to Golmaal to Shivaay and now finally Tanhaji! Through all the hard won Fridays I've seen you go through. All characters lead back to you. Proudly wishing you a very happy 💯th film birthday @ajaydevgn 👏👏👏👏👏." (sic)

      She also shared a video celebrating Ajay Devgn's 30 years in the film industry and captioned it as, "Proudly wishing you a 100th film birthday👏👏👏 @ajaydevgn

      #SoProud #LongJourney #ToManyMore." (sic)

      Speaking about 'Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior', the film will be helmed by Om Raut. The Ajay Devgn starrer revolves around Subedar Taanaji Malusare, a close aid of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who played a pivotal role in the Battle of Sinhagad. The film stars Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist and is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

      Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 11:07 [IST]
