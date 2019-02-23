English
    Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan & Taapsee Pannu Pose For Pictures; Vidya Balan Launches Radio Show

    Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu got together for pictures while promoting the upcoming movie Badla. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee in the lead roles, but Shah Rukh might make a cameo in it. The movie is produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment. On the other hand, actress Vidya Balan launched her radio show on 92.7 Big FM, called 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho' today. Check out all the pictures!

    SRK, Big B & Taapsee Get Snapped Together

    Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu posed for pictures together while promoting the movie Badla, starring Amitabh and Taapsee. The movie's trailer promises its audience a gripping revenge thriller. It is produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment and there are also rumors that the Badshah of Bollywood might make a cameo appearance in it. We will just have to wait to find out!

    Taapsee Looked Totally Glamorous At The Promotions Of Badla

    Taapsee Pannu looked glamorous while promoting her upcoming movie Badla today. She wore a satin black dress with big puffed up sleeves. Taapsee will be reuniting with Amitabh on the big screen after her Hindi debut film Pink.

    Shah Rukh Khan And Amitabh Bachchan Pose For Pictures

    Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were clicked together during the promotions of Badla. While Big B went casual in a graphic black hoodie and black trousers, SRK was all suited up in a grey suit teamed with a black shirt and black trousers. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is going to be a remake of the Spanish film, Invisible Guest.

    Vidya Balan Launched Her Very Own Radio Show!

    Vidya Balan launched her very own radio show called ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho' on 92.7 Big FM on Friday. Vidya looked classy in a ‘saree with a twist' outfit where she opted to where a beautiful black printed saree with a white button down shirt.

    Vidya On The Cobrapost Sting Operation

    Vidya was recently in the news and was heavily praised by netizens for the stand she took on saying no to money in exchange of endorsing a political party on her social media. This was a sting operation done by Cobrapost reporters who exposed many celebs who agreed to promote a party if they would be paid for it. Talking about this, Vidya told reporters, "I can't pass a judgement on anyone else but all I will say is I'm uncomfortable doing it, which is why I didn't do it. To each his own."

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 0:35 [IST]
