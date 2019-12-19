    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shah Rukh Khan And Aamir Khan Make It To Variety's 500 Most Important People In Global Media List

      By
      |

      Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan made it to the list of 10 Indians who got featured in Variety magazines list of 500 Most Important People in Global Media List. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was also one among the 10 Indians in the list.

      The list also featured producers Aditya Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, Ronnie Screwala, and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

      Kishore Lulla, executive chairman of Eros International, and Uday Shankar, president of The Walt Disney Company, APAC were present in the Global media list.

      SRK and Aamir

      Variety described Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan as "one of Indian cinema's great global romantic stars, winning most popular actor three times at the Central European Bollywood Awards". Variety also expressed how SRK's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has carved a niche in the business showbiz.

      The description about Shah Rukh Khan read, "A thriving actor-producer, he co-produced 'Zero', in 2018 through his VFX house Red Chillies Entertainment, but it underwhelmed. Undeterred, Red Chillies hit big with thriller 'Badla' in 2019, and the company has its eight-episode political espionage series 'Bard of Blood' currently running on Netflix. Inducted into AMPAS in 2018, Khan has been making his mark for decades: His romance 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' has been playing nonstop for 24 years, and 'Dil Se' was the first Indian film to break into the U.K. top 10. He also co-owns cricket teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Trinbago Knight Riders."

      Variety spoke about Aamir Khan's hit movies and called him the "perfectionist".

      Variety wrote about Aamir Khan as, "After decades as a hugely popular Bollywood actor-producer-director, the 2018 Khan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' was a disappointment - but only by his own exalted standards. Budgeted at $32 million, the film grossed $54 million, including $9 million in China. By contrast, his 2016 "Dangal" was India's all-time highest grosser, earning $310 million, $190 million of it from China. Khan is currently remaking the iconic 'Forrest Gump' titled 'Lal Singh Chaddha' for 2020. The admitted perfectionist burst out in 2001 when his 'Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India' was up for the foreign-language Oscar. Since then, his name has been attached to some of India's biggest hits, including 'PK', '3 Idiots' and 'Dhoom 3'. He was inducted into the Academy in 2017."

      Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue