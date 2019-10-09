    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor & Ananya Pandey Are Awed By ‘Joker’ & Joaquin Phoenix’s Performance

      By
      |

      A recent Hollywood film, Joker, has made massive waves worldwide, and has even got some Bollywood stars praising it. Joker is a film by Todd Phillips, starring Joaquin Phoenix, which tells the backstory of Dark Knight trilogy villain, The Joker. Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Ananya Pandey took to their social media to laud the spectacular performance of Joaquin, who plays Joker.

      SRK, Arjun & Ananya Are Awed By Hollywood Film ‘Joker’

      During a Twitter session of AskSRK, one of the fans asked Shah Rukh Khan his opinion on Joker. The Badshah of Bollywood replied, "So well nuanced. So felt...quietly screaming..." (sic)

      Arjun Kapoor too was awed by the film, as he expressed in an Instagram story. "The Film. The Character. The uncomfortableness of it all. The score. The way it's shot. The nod to the taxi driver. A mesmerising Spectacular unhinged performance & a special real though-provoking film. @todphillips1 hats off." (sic)

      Ananya Pandey had just one word for Joker which said it all. 'Magic' she wrote on her Instagram story, sharing a picture of Joaquin as Joker.

      Joaquin has received critical acclaim for his essaying beautifully, the painful life situations and mental illness that led Joker to become a dark person.

      MOST READ: Ranveer Singh's Bowling Left 83 Coach Scratching His Head!

      More JOKER News

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 20:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 9, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue