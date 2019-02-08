Shah Rukh Khan Arrives For Azhar Morani’s Sangeet; Bobby Deol, Nora Fatehi And Others Attend

The Bollywood Badshah Arrives In Style

The Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan arrived in style for Azhar Morani's sangeet on Thursday night. He was all suited up and he looked absolutely dapper. However, Shah Rukh did not pose for the cameras.

Bobby Deol Smiles For The Cameras

Bobby Deol smiled for the cameras when he arrived for Azhar Morani and Tanya Seth's sangeet ceremony on Thursday night. Bobby looked stylish wearing a black shirt with white denims and white sneakers.

Nora Fatehi Looks Angelic

Nora Fatehi looked angelic at Mohomed Morani's son Azhar Morani's sangeet on Thursday night. She wore a beautiful light blue lehenga with floral detailing, and a baby pink veil. Just a few days back, Nora celebrated her birthday with many celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Elli Avram and others.

Anu Malik Also Attends The Sangeet

Anu Malik was also present at the sangeet of Azhar Morani. He was wearing a black suit with a red turtleneck sweater. Anu Malik has been embroiled in the MeToo controversy after some popular singers called him out for sexually harassing them.

Aahana Kumra Raised The Glam Quotient

Aahana Kumra brought the glam quotient to Azhar Morani's sangeet on Thursday night. She looked ravishing in a glimmering multi coloured ball gown.

Zayed Khan With His Wife Malaika

Zayed Khan and his wife Malaika Parekh graced Azhar Morani's sangeet in style. Zayed looked suave in an all black sherwani whereas his wife Malaika looked graceful in a navy blue saree with sequin detailing.

Mandana Karimi Made Heads Turn

The gorgeous Mandana Karimi made heads turn at Azhar Morani's sangeet. She looked absolutely ravishing in a peach coloured lehenga with an off shoulder choli. She had wrapped her dupatta half saree style.

Himesh Reshammiya Graces The Sangeet

Music director Himesh Reshammiya was present at Azhar Morani's sangeet. He wore a white shirt with a vest coat and teamed it with denims. He also sported silver sneakers.