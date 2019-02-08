English
    Shah Rukh Khan Arrives For Azhar Morani’s Sangeet; Bobby Deol, Nora Fatehi And Others Attend

    It was entertainment tycoon Mohomed Morani's son Azhar Morani's sangeet on Thursday and it was a truly spectacular star studded night. Many celebs, right from Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan to Bobby Deol, Zayed Khan, Nora Fatehi, Anu Malik, Aahana Kumra, Mandana Karimi and many other celebs arrived in their glamorous best to the sangeet. Azhar is engaged to marry Tanya Seth. Check out the celebrities' pictures from the sangeet.

    The Bollywood Badshah Arrives In Style

    The Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan arrived in style for Azhar Morani's sangeet on Thursday night. He was all suited up and he looked absolutely dapper. However, Shah Rukh did not pose for the cameras.

    Bobby Deol Smiles For The Cameras

    Bobby Deol smiled for the cameras when he arrived for Azhar Morani and Tanya Seth's sangeet ceremony on Thursday night. Bobby looked stylish wearing a black shirt with white denims and white sneakers.

    Nora Fatehi Looks Angelic

    Nora Fatehi looked angelic at Mohomed Morani's son Azhar Morani's sangeet on Thursday night. She wore a beautiful light blue lehenga with floral detailing, and a baby pink veil. Just a few days back, Nora celebrated her birthday with many celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Elli Avram and others.

    Anu Malik Also Attends The Sangeet

    Anu Malik was also present at the sangeet of Azhar Morani. He was wearing a black suit with a red turtleneck sweater. Anu Malik has been embroiled in the MeToo controversy after some popular singers called him out for sexually harassing them.

    Aahana Kumra Raised The Glam Quotient

    Aahana Kumra brought the glam quotient to Azhar Morani's sangeet on Thursday night. She looked ravishing in a glimmering multi coloured ball gown.

    Zayed Khan With His Wife Malaika

    Zayed Khan and his wife Malaika Parekh graced Azhar Morani's sangeet in style. Zayed looked suave in an all black sherwani whereas his wife Malaika looked graceful in a navy blue saree with sequin detailing.

    Mandana Karimi Made Heads Turn

    The gorgeous Mandana Karimi made heads turn at Azhar Morani's sangeet. She looked absolutely ravishing in a peach coloured lehenga with an off shoulder choli. She had wrapped her dupatta half saree style.

    Himesh Reshammiya Graces The Sangeet

    Music director Himesh Reshammiya was present at Azhar Morani's sangeet. He wore a white shirt with a vest coat and teamed it with denims. He also sported silver sneakers.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 2:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
