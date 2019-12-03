Shah Rukh Khan’s Baazigar Made Kartik Aaryan Want To Be An Actor
Kartik Aaryan may not have come from a filmy background, but that did not stop him from dreaming about being in films, and relentlessly pursuing it until it became a reality. Kartik revealed in an interview that it was while watching Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar he felt like he had to be on the other side of the screen.
Although he made his debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, his life as a struggling actor did not stop there. It wasn't until Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, that things started becoming easy for him. As of now, Kartik has a couple of 100 crore films to his credit, and has made a name for himself in the industry.
Speaking to Humans Of Bombay, Kartik said, "My parents were in the medical field & I was going to do engineering. But in 9th grade, I saw Baazigar & I knew I wanted to be on the other side of the screen."
He further said that he moved to Mumbai under the pretext of studying Engineering, but actually moved there to be able to give auditions. When he got his big break through Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he was living in a flat with a group of 12 other boys. Post the movie there still weren't enough opportunities, and he continued living there.
"After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, it all changed! Life has come full circle now-recently when I was in Gwalior, I was invited to my school as chief guest & kids were chanting my name! It was surreal!" he said.
Kartik is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, in which he will star alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. Pati Patni Aur Woh hits theatres on December 6.
