Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Selfie With Jackie Chan & Jean-Claude Van Damme Is Breaking The Internet!
It's been a while since we have seen Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen. But the superstar still continues to hit the headlines; be it for his witty #AskSRK sessions on Twitter or for the speculations around his next project.
Amidst all this, King Khan is currently in Riyadh to participate in the Joy Forum, hosted by Saudi Arabia film industry. The actor later even posted a selfie from the event which immediately went viral on the internet. Have a look at it here.
The Epic Trio
Shah Rukh posted this picture with Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme on his Instagram page and captioned it, "Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes. @jcvd @jackiechan @joyforumksa." (sic)
A Big Thumbs Up For This Click
In yet another picture doing the rounds on the internet, a black tuxedo-clad Shah Rukh is seen posing for a picture with Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme and 'Game Of Thrones' actor Jason Momoa.
Shah Rukh Khan's Interesting Revelation
Meanwhile, a video from the event also surfaced on the internet where SRK is seen thanking the hosts for making it possible for him to meet his heroes, Chan and Van Damme and also telling Jason that son AbRam is a huge fan of Aquaman.
On The Work Front, King Khan Is Yet To Announce His Next Film
While speculations around his next film continue to grab eyeballs, the superstar had recently tweeted, "It's always nice to know that in my absence and behind my back, I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of! Boys and girls, I do a film when I say I am doing it... otherwise it's just post truth." (sic)
Well, we hope King Khan announces his next film as soon as possible as we just can't wait to watch him on the celluloid.
Shahrukh Khan's Lookalike Takes Social Media By Storm; Check Out His Viral Pictures Here!