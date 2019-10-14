Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Selfie With Jackie Chan & Jean-Claude Van Damme Is Breaking The Internet!

The Epic Trio

Shah Rukh posted this picture with Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme on his Instagram page and captioned it, "Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes. @jcvd @jackiechan @joyforumksa." (sic)

A Big Thumbs Up For This Click

In yet another picture doing the rounds on the internet, a black tuxedo-clad Shah Rukh is seen posing for a picture with Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme and 'Game Of Thrones' actor Jason Momoa.

Shah Rukh Khan's Interesting Revelation

Meanwhile, a video from the event also surfaced on the internet where SRK is seen thanking the hosts for making it possible for him to meet his heroes, Chan and Van Damme and also telling Jason that son AbRam is a huge fan of Aquaman.

On The Work Front, King Khan Is Yet To Announce His Next Film

While speculations around his next film continue to grab eyeballs, the superstar had recently tweeted, "It's always nice to know that in my absence and behind my back, I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of! Boys and girls, I do a film when I say I am doing it... otherwise it's just post truth." (sic)