Shah Rukh Khan Expresses His Love For Delhi: ‘Delhi Can Never Go Out Of Me’

Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan is a Delhi boy, and the Delhi-ness hasn't left him even though he has been living in Mumbai for a long time now. For SRK, the biggest memory of Delhi is that his parents are buried there. Shah Rukh moved to Mumbai in 1991 to pursue a career in acting after his mother passed away.

According to IANS, Shah Rukh was at the opening of PVR Anupam on Thursday, when he spoke about his love for Delhi. He said, "Whenever I sit on a plane to come to Delhi, be it for a day or for a couple of hours, the one thought I have is that my mother and father are here. I go and visit them at the graveyard late in the night. People often tell me that I have become a Mumbaikar but I don't know how to express but Delhi can never go out of me because my parents are here and that is the biggest memory for me."

He added, "I left Delhi for Mumbai after my mother passed away. So, I feel like I have their blessings with me. Sometimes I do get lazy and take their blessings from far away because you know they are parents, they will understand. I understand too when my kids don't meet me for long but yes, the only thing I get extremely nostalgic about them."

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, starring alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The movie failed to impress critics as well as audiences. Shah Rukh decided to take a break from movies after the failure of Zero. He still has not signed a movie.

