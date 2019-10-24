Shah Rukh Khan's Film With Atlee Confirmed? This Video Drops A Major Hint

After the debacle of his last film, 'Zero', rumours continue to float about Shah Rukh Khan's next project. While the superstar is yet to officially confirm what he's working on next, a few days ago, there was a strong buzz about King Khan's possible collaboration with Atlee who previously helmed films like 'Theri' and 'Mersal'.

Recently at a press meet for his upcoming film, 'Bigil', the filmmaker finally reacted to all these speculations. A video from the event is going viral on the internet where filmmaker Harish dropped a major hint about SRK teaming up with Atlee.

Watch the video here.

The video clipping features Harish saying, "More than writer-director, I'm waiting for this as a fan. The news is coming out, I don't know how immediately this will happen. Atlee sir is going to direct King Khan, SRK. Being a huge fan of SRK, I'm waiting for this combo so that I can also come to that function and see SRK. I'm a huge fan of King Khan. All the best for all your ventures."

Atlee is seen quietly listening to the speech and in the end, he smiles and joins his hands in thanks. Looks like he just confirmed that a big surprise is in store for us!

Meanwhile last week, a video of Shah Rukh walking out of Atlee's office hit the social media leading to speculations that he might make a major announcement on his birthday (November 2) this year.

