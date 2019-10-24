    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shah Rukh Khan's Film With Atlee Confirmed? This Video Drops A Major Hint

      By
      |

      After the debacle of his last film, 'Zero', rumours continue to float about Shah Rukh Khan's next project. While the superstar is yet to officially confirm what he's working on next, a few days ago, there was a strong buzz about King Khan's possible collaboration with Atlee who previously helmed films like 'Theri' and 'Mersal'.

      swwet

      Recently at a press meet for his upcoming film, 'Bigil', the filmmaker finally reacted to all these speculations. A video from the event is going viral on the internet where filmmaker Harish dropped a major hint about SRK teaming up with Atlee.

      Watch the video here.

      The video clipping features Harish saying, "More than writer-director, I'm waiting for this as a fan. The news is coming out, I don't know how immediately this will happen. Atlee sir is going to direct King Khan, SRK. Being a huge fan of SRK, I'm waiting for this combo so that I can also come to that function and see SRK. I'm a huge fan of King Khan. All the best for all your ventures."

      Atlee is seen quietly listening to the speech and in the end, he smiles and joins his hands in thanks. Looks like he just confirmed that a big surprise is in store for us!

      Meanwhile last week, a video of Shah Rukh walking out of Atlee's office hit the social media leading to speculations that he might make a major announcement on his birthday (November 2) this year.

      No Grand Bash But A Quiet Birthday Celebration For Shah Rukh Khan This Year, Reveals Wife Gauri Khan

      Read more about: shah rukh khan atlee
      Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 10:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 24, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue