Shah Rukh Khan Finally Reveals His Upcoming Movies: Will Do Films My Fans Like

Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed 'Baadshah' of Bollywood, interacted with fans on the his 54th birthday today (November 2) and opened up about his future plans. The star, who was expected to announce his next movie on his special day, said that he is yet to finalise his next big screen outing, adding that an announcement will be made in the next couple of months. Taking a dig ar some of his recent professional choices, SRK said, going forward, he wants to do movies that click with his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan also confessed that he has been listening to scripts and is on the verge of zeroing in on something interesting. He also cut his birthday cake amidst much fanfare, proving that he is still the 'King' of hearts.

Shah Rukh Khan, who usually organises a press conference at his residence 'Mannat' on his birthday, skipped the drill this year, which grabbed plenty of attention. The buzz is that he took this route as he wanted to keep things a bit low key.

In case, you did not know, some time ago it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan would be seen playing a key role in the Tamil movie Bigill, which piqued the curiosity. However, this rumour turned out to be false. The latest buzz is that SRK will soon be teaming up with filmmaker Atlee for a commercial entertainer. As SRK refrained from confirming or denying the gossip, it remains to be see whether he eventually joins forces with the young man.

Either way, we wish Shah Rukh Khan a 'happy birthday' and hope he keeps entertaining fans in the years to come. As they say, yeh dil maange more!

