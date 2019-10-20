Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts A Jacket Gifted By Karan Johar, Hilariously Demands A Pair Of Heels!

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of wit, and he often pokes fun at himself. Recently, Shah Rukh decided to change his style a little bit, and donned a cool, hip jacket gifted by his close friend and filmmaker, Karan Johar. He admitted that he would never be able to match KJo's style. Out of nowhere, he hilariously demanded a pair of heels to go with it.

Shah Rukh Khan flaunted 'The Dust of Gods' jacket gifted to him by Karan, and took to Twitter to share the pictures. He is seen absolutely rocking the dark denim jacket, which has a colorful and hip vibe to it. SRK paired a cool pair of shades to go with it.

In the caption he wrote, "Thanks again @karanjohar for The Dust of Gods jacket. Will never be able to match your Fashionista sense of style...but trying....( somebody get me my heels!! )" (sic).

Thanks again @karanjohar for The Dust of Gods jacket. Will never be able to match your Fashionista sense of style...but trying....( somebody get me my heels!! ) pic.twitter.com/XndrBrvk3j — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 20, 2019

Replying to his tweet, Karan cracked up and wrote, "Hahahahaha! Bhai!!!!!!" (sic).

Karana and SRK's camaraderie is legendary, and their friendship goes way back. Shah Rukh Khan has starred in Karan Johar's debut direction, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', and later starred in a good number of his other directorials.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is currently on a sabbatical. He was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, starring alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film failed to do well at the box office.

Karan, on the other hand, is prepping for 'Takht', a period drama which may well be his magnum opus. Takht is a multi starrer featuring Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is scheduled for a 2020 release.

