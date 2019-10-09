Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan Enjoy Intimate Dinner Party On The Latter's Birthday; Read Details!

The stunning Gauri Khan celebrated her 49th birthday yesterday. Instead of a lavish birthday party, the star wife celebrated her special day with her hubby Shah Rukh Khan with low-key and intimate celebrations at their home, Mannat.

While fans and the media expected Bollywood stars to throng at Mannat for the dinner bash, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri kept their celebrations private and invited just a handful of close friends.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Gauri Khan spent her birthday at home with SRK and their kid AbRam Khan. Their other two children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan couldn't be a part of the celebrations since they are currently not in the country.

However, Shah Rukh Khan's New Delhi besties Shalini and Sanjay Passi were present with the family on Gauri's birthday. In the evening, the star wife hosted a few of her best friends, including Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Rima Jain and Nitasha Nanda, for an intimate dinner party.

Earlier in the morning, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter page to host an #AskSRK session where he was at his witty best. Before siging off to spend the day with his wife, the superstar tweeted, "Ok all. Need to go now. @gaurikhan birthday so will pass on all your wishes to her. Lots of love to you all and was good to hear from you on #AskSRK BE WELL. Be happy. And don't forget to pray."

Several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to wish Gauri Khan on her birthday. One of them was her best friend Karan Johar who penned an emotional birthday wish for her where he called her, 'his strongest silent support system'.

