Shah Rukh Khan Gets Nostalgic On Visiting His Alma Mater St Columba's; See Pictures!
When it comes to school life, we all have plenty of memories associated with it. The days of carefree life and long-lasting friendships; every moment from those times are worth cherishing. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a huge star today but at heart, he still continues to remain a Delhi boy. Recently, the star made a hush-hush visit to his alma mater, St. Columba's in New Delhi.
The actor was there for a special video interview and met the Principal and 18 students who were part of the school's music and theatre society. Have a look at some of the pictures here.
One Of The Students Who Met SRK Said...
"At first it all seemed like a joke until SRK stepped out of his car leaving us all amazed. He wasn't looking real for sure. It appeared to be his wax model," quoted a Hindustan Times report.
A Student Broke Down Upon Seeing SRK
King Khan shook hands with them and hugged them. A student revealed, "One of our friends even started crying on seeing him up close. For us, it was very special."
The Students Did SRK's Signature Pose With Him
"We posed with him in his signature pose after he signed autographs for all of us and stayed for around two hours," said a student calling it a 'once in a lifetime experience'. Seen here in this picture is a student flaunting SRK's autograph on his school uniform.
SRK Even Interacted With The Students
During the interaction with the students, SRK revealed that he too used to bunk the classes. When a student revealed a rumour that has been echoing in the campus ever since SRK shot to fame after graduating from St. Columba's in 1985 that he was fond of the "Chemistry lab", the superstar replied, "No, I hated the chemistry lab, it's just a made-up story."
Shah Rukh Khan's Film With Atlee Confirmed? This Video Drops A Major Hint