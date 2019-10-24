    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shah Rukh Khan Gets Nostalgic On Visiting His Alma Mater St Columba's; See Pictures!

      By
      |

      When it comes to school life, we all have plenty of memories associated with it. The days of carefree life and long-lasting friendships; every moment from those times are worth cherishing. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a huge star today but at heart, he still continues to remain a Delhi boy. Recently, the star made a hush-hush visit to his alma mater, St. Columba's in New Delhi.

      The actor was there for a special video interview and met the Principal and 18 students who were part of the school's music and theatre society. Have a look at some of the pictures here.

      One Of The Students Who Met SRK Said...

      One Of The Students Who Met SRK Said...

      "At first it all seemed like a joke until SRK stepped out of his car leaving us all amazed. He wasn't looking real for sure. It appeared to be his wax model," quoted a Hindustan Times report.

      A Student Broke Down Upon Seeing SRK

      A Student Broke Down Upon Seeing SRK

      King Khan shook hands with them and hugged them. A student revealed, "One of our friends even started crying on seeing him up close. For us, it was very special."

      The Students Did SRK's Signature Pose With Him

      The Students Did SRK's Signature Pose With Him

      "We posed with him in his signature pose after he signed autographs for all of us and stayed for around two hours," said a student calling it a 'once in a lifetime experience'. Seen here in this picture is a student flaunting SRK's autograph on his school uniform.

      SRK Even Interacted With The Students

      SRK Even Interacted With The Students

      During the interaction with the students, SRK revealed that he too used to bunk the classes. When a student revealed a rumour that has been echoing in the campus ever since SRK shot to fame after graduating from St. Columba's in 1985 that he was fond of the "Chemistry lab", the superstar replied, "No, I hated the chemistry lab, it's just a made-up story."

      Shah Rukh Khan's Film With Atlee Confirmed? This Video Drops A Major Hint

      Read more about: shah rukh khan
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue