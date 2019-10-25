Shah Rukh Khan HATES Suhana Khan's Boyfriend Problems: Wants To Tell Her ‘Just Kick The Person Out'

SRK On Suhana's Boyfriend Problems

Shah Rukh said, "I sort out all their problems and hate it when they have boyfriend/girlfriend problems. I just want to say 'kick that person out' but you know then I say 'in life it happens that you have to give and take in relationships darling. I hate explaining it to her (Suhana)." (sic)

How Does SRK Deal With Suhana's BF Problems?

"I want to tell her this guy is no good. But I have to... sometimes choose presents for him which is like the worst thing possible. 'Papa what do you think he'll like?' Oh, he'll like a 'enacts punch' on his face", added Shah Rukh Khan, leaving the crowd in giggles!

SRK On Aryan Khan: He Can't Act

In the same chat show, Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about his son, Aryan Khan and said that Aryan doesn't want to act. SRK also added that he doesn't think that Aryan can act, adding that Aryan looks nice but he doesn't feel Aryan has that what it takes to be an actor.

Shah Rukh also asserted that he is a good writer.

One Thing That SRK Holds Against His Parents

"It might not have been put this way and maybe sounds wrong when I say it but the only thing I hold against my parents then it's the fact that they didn't spend enough time with me.

So that is one thing that I have decided. I am going to make sure that I live very long, and make sure that I keep on living with my kids and never let them feel that they don't have a parent. So at any given moment , I spend with them, I study with them, I sleep with them, I chat with them." (sic)