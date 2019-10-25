    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shah Rukh Khan HATES Suhana Khan's Boyfriend Problems: Wants To Tell Her ‘Just Kick The Person Out'

      By
      |

      Shah Rukh Khan is one doting dad! He just loves his three children and never shies to admit how protective is he for his daughter, Suhana Khan. Recently, when Shah Rukh Khan interacted with David Letterman and while speaking to him, made some candid revelations about his kids.

      SRK On Suhana's Boyfriend Problems

      SRK On Suhana's Boyfriend Problems

      Shah Rukh said, "I sort out all their problems and hate it when they have boyfriend/girlfriend problems. I just want to say 'kick that person out' but you know then I say 'in life it happens that you have to give and take in relationships darling. I hate explaining it to her (Suhana)." (sic)

      How Does SRK Deal With Suhana's BF Problems?

      How Does SRK Deal With Suhana's BF Problems?

      "I want to tell her this guy is no good. But I have to... sometimes choose presents for him which is like the worst thing possible. 'Papa what do you think he'll like?' Oh, he'll like a 'enacts punch' on his face", added Shah Rukh Khan, leaving the crowd in giggles!

      SRK On Aryan Khan: He Can't Act

      SRK On Aryan Khan: He Can't Act

      In the same chat show, Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about his son, Aryan Khan and said that Aryan doesn't want to act. SRK also added that he doesn't think that Aryan can act, adding that Aryan looks nice but he doesn't feel Aryan has that what it takes to be an actor.

      Shah Rukh also asserted that he is a good writer.

      One Thing That SRK Holds Against His Parents

      One Thing That SRK Holds Against His Parents

      "It might not have been put this way and maybe sounds wrong when I say it but the only thing I hold against my parents then it's the fact that they didn't spend enough time with me.

      So that is one thing that I have decided. I am going to make sure that I live very long, and make sure that I keep on living with my kids and never let them feel that they don't have a parent. So at any given moment , I spend with them, I study with them, I sleep with them, I chat with them." (sic)

      Read more about: shah rukh khan suhana khan
      Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 0:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 26, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue