Shah Rukh Khan In Raj Nidimoru-Krishna DK Duo's Next?

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Hindi cinema is currently on a break from his acting career. According to the latest reports, King Khan is now planning bid goodbye to his break and is all set to bounce back with some promising projects. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan is joining hands with Raj Nidimoru-Krishna DK duo for his next.

As per the latest updates, Raj-DK duo has approached the senior actor to play the lead role in their upcoming project. If the reports are to be true, SRK is highly impressed with the screenplay and already given the green signal. Interestingly, Shah Rukh has is also producing the untitled project for his home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The project, which is said to be a cool action film, will go on floors by the mid-2020. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer will be widely shot at various international locations. Raj-DK duo is currently busy with the final draft scripting of the project. The team is yet to finalize the star cast and technical crew. Reportedly, an A-list actress is already in talks to play the female lead in the movie.