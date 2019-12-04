Shah Rukh Khan In Raj Nidimoru-Krishna DK Duo's Next?

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Hindi cinema is currently on a break from his acting career. Reportedly, King Khan is now planning bid goodbye to his break and is all set to bounce back with some promising projects. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan is joining hands with Raj Nidimoru-Krishna DK duo for his next.

As per the latest updates, Raj-DK duo has approached the senior actor to play the lead role in their upcoming project. If the reports are to be true, SRK is highly impressed with the screenplay and already given the green signal. Interestingly, Shah Rukh is also producing the untitled project for his home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The project, which is said to be a cool action film, will go on floors by the mid-2020. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer will be widely shot at various international locations. Raj-DK duo is currently busy with the final draft scripting of the project. The team is yet to finalize the star cast and technical crew. Reportedly, an A-list actress is already in talks to play the female lead in the movie.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have scripted some popular movies together in the past, including Go Goa Gone, Shore In The City, blockbuster horror comedy Stree and the highly appreciated wed series The Family Man. The duo, who are widely known by their nicknames Raj and DK, is planning to helm a quirky comedy with a touch of action for SRK.

King Khan, on the other hand, is all set to make a grand comeback with some highly promising projects. Shah Rukh is reportedly teaming up with renowned director Rajkumar Hirani and Bigil director Atlee for their upcoming directorial ventures. The actor will be seen in an important cameo role in the much-awaited Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.

Also Read:

Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar Made Kartik Aaryan Want To Be An Actor