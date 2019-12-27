Shah Rukh Khan’s Inside Picture From Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash Has Us Singing ‘Ye Bandhan Toh…’

    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      We got our hands on an inside picture of Shah Rukh Khan from Salman Khan's birthday bash, which took place last night at Sohail Khan's place. The picture is not only giving us major 'Karan Arjun' vibes but also has us singing 'Ye bandhan toh pyaar ka bandhan hai'.

      In the picture, Salman and Shah Rukh can be seen posing together with a cinematographer Ayananka Bose and boy, this picture needs to be framed!

      While sharing the picture on Instagram, Ayananka wrote, "And then this happened!! It is Mr. Salman's birthday but I got the gift... this picture!! 2 of the most amazing people I have ever known." (sic)

      Even Sonakshi Sinha shared her picture with Salman and SRK on her Instagram page and captioned it saying, "S..S and S!!! Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan." (sic)

      Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, many B-town celebs including Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda, Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah and Sudeep attended the birthday bash of the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor. The superstar cut the cake in the presence of his family and close friends.

      On a related note, Twitter is flooded with the birthday wishes for Salman Khan. In fact, the hashtag #HappyBirthdaySalman is currently trending on Twitter.

      Work wise, Salman is in a happy space as despite the disturbed political climate of India, his latest release, Dabangg 3, managed to do well and crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. The film hit the theatres on December 20, 2019 and it also cast Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar in the key roles.

