Shah Rukh Khan's Interesting Revelation: Actor Cooks Food For His Kids At 3 AM!

Despite his busy schedule, Shah Rukh Khan always makes sure to spend some quality time with his kids and wife Gauri Khan. The superstar may be the world's biggest star, but at home, King Khan is a daddy dearest and a go-time person when the kids feel late-night hunger pangs.

In a new clip from David Letterman's Netflix special episode of 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction', the 'Raees' actor revealed that he cooks food for his kids at 3 am.

A promo video from the chat show is out, in which SRK's youngest son, AbRam is seen shaking hands with Letterman. When the latter asks King Khan if he could think about 'furloughing one or two of them', King Khan in his witty style replies, 'All of them.'

In the video, he further adds, "But jokes apart, I spend a lot of time with them. They always want food at 2 or 3 in the morning. So I am learning Italian food. So whenever that nine number of the kitchen goes, I say 'Yeah! What do you want? You want some pasta? And I quickly go and...'"

We even get to see Shah Rukh whip up some dishes in a kitchen and feeding AbRam something he had just made. A cute father-son moment, we must say!

In the same video, we also get to see Shah Rukh and Letterman chatting with Gauri Khan at the dinner table. At one point, Letterman even asks King Khan about the C-gang that he was a part of in school. Shah Rukh reveals, "We formed a gang in school. We had to wear a white shirt and blue jeans with a C written with your hand here."

Check out the video clip here.

Before shooting for the episode, the 'Chennai Express' star had said, "I've watched David Letterman's late-night talk show for years and I'm a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I'm thrilled, and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special - I'm working with the team on various projects and it's always been exciting partnering with them."

On the film front, King Khan is yet to announce his next project, though speculations about the same continue to hit the headlines. The latest rumours suggest that the superstar might make some major announcement on his birthday, which falls on November 2.

