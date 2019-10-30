Shah Rukh Khan Jumps To Save Aishwarya Rai's Manager After Her Lehenga Catches Fire!

This Is Shocking!

As per a Mid-day report, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager Archana Sadanand's lehenga caught fire during the Diwali bash at Big B's residence.

Shah Rukh Khan who was also present at the bash quickly rushed towards Archana and put out the fire. With his great presence of mind, King Khan prevented a major mishap at Jalsa.

The Mid-day report further stated that Archana sustained burn injuries to her hands and right leg after her lehenga came in contact with a diya. She is currently recuperating at Nanavati Hospital as she sustained 15 per cent burns. She is kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent infections. Meanwhile, SRK also suffered minor burns.

"It was just after 3 am and a few guests were still around. Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. Those around were stunned and didn't know what to do. Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire. He, too, sustained minor burns while dousing the flames with a jacket. His only thought was to put out the fire."

The report quoted Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Manoj Kumar as saying, "We have been intimated by Nanavati Hospital about the admission of the patient. The local police recorded her statement, where she confirmed it was an unfortunate accident."

The 'Main Hoon Na' director took to her Twitter page and wrote, "@iamsrk mohabbatman to the rescue ! Praying for Archana ‘s speedy recovery 🙏🏻." (sic)