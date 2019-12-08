Shah Rukh Khan On ‘Me Too’ Movement: When Someone Misbehaves, It Won’t Go Unnoticed Now

Shah Rukh Khan has recently shared his opinions on the 'Me Too' movement. He said that the movement has created an impact, therefore, when someone misbehaves with a woman, it won't go untouched now.

The 'Me Too' movement originally started from the West. It then started becoming viral in many countries, giving women an opportunity to throw light on their perpetrators.

Regarding this, the 'Dilwale' actor said, "It started from there... in the West and it gave voice to women to come out and talk about something that may have happened some years back... It gave them enough support to come out with their stories. The greatness of this movement is that in the future, we have to accept that people do mistreat women in most fields than not, it has been a conversation everywhere." He quoted this in his interview with a BBC journalist and Host Tom Brook.

When asked if 'Me Too' movement has been touched by commercial films in Bollywood, SRK feels that while mainstream cinema has not delved deep into the subject, the parallel cinema has always held the fort. He told, "We don't do it in the depth and the seriousness with which one should do it. I would always be a hero in the film, be on the side of empowering a woman but maybe we sometimes lack depth.... But the new wave of cinema, they are regular films and they look at notions and issues like this and deal with them with more depth and seriousness."

Shah Rukh Khan believes the 'Me Too' movement may have started in the West but it has given voice to the women across the globe, including India, to share the stories of their abuse and harassment.

He added, "In the cinematic world and media world it has made us a little more aware now. I think the main thing is that people are aware that this is not going to go untouched if somebody behaves in an improper manner."

Shah Rukh reiterates Bollywood should produce more movies like Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Chak De! India.

