Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About The Controversy At The Bachchans’ Diwali Bash

The Background

During a Diwali bash at Bachchan residence, held a few days ago, Archana met with an accident when her lehenga caught fire due to a diya. The fire soon engulfed her body, leaving everyone in a state of shock. Some reports initially claimed that Shah Rukh Khan came to her rescue, which created a great deal of buzz in the industry. However, industry insiders soon revealed that the reality was a bit different. Apparently, Aishwarya's presence of mind saved her manager from severe injuries while SRK merely offered Archana his sherwani.

More Deets About SRK’s Birthday Meet

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan's birthday meet, it turned out to be a memorable affair, which proved that he is still the undisputed ‘Baadshah' of Bollywood. During the event, the Dilwale hero also spoke about wanting to spend more time with his kids and this made those in attendance go ‘aww'. SRK also cut his birthday cake in style, giving everyone a reason to celebrate.

Work Matters

Shah Rukh Khan, last seen in the box office dud Zero, was expected to announce his next movie on his birthday but this did not happen. He, however, confirmed that he will be making an announcement about the same in a couple of months.