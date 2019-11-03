    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About The Controversy At The Bachchans’ Diwali Bash

      By
      |

      Shah Rukh Khan, who turned a year older on November 2, spent some quality time with fans and opened up about his personal and professional life. During the interaction, a well-wisher asked 'Baadshah' about the recent controversy involving Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager Archana Sadanand and this ruffled a few feathers. As expected, King Khan handled the query with much dignity and refrained from giving out too many details, saying that it is a 'personal matter'.

      {photo-feature}

      Shah Rukh Khan Finally Reveals His Upcoming Movies: Will Do Films My Fans Like

      Story first published: Sunday, November 3, 2019, 0:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 3, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue