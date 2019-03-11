English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shah Rukh Khan Replies After Coldplay’s Chris Martin Tweets ‘Shah Rukh Khan Forever’; Read Up!

    By
    |

    The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan sure has many fans in the country and all over the world. Adding himself to Shah Rukh's list of fans, Coldplay singer, Chris Martin openly tweeted 'Shah Rukh Khan forever'. This is making netizens lose their chill and fans of SRK are going crazy! Read further to find out what the Coldplay singer tweeted and how Shah Rukh replied to it!

    SRK Replies To Chris Martin’s ‘Shah Rukh Khan Forever’ Tweet

    One of the most popular bands in the world, Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin took to Twitter and wrote, "Hello everyone, I hope you are all doing ok. Better than ok actually. Here is some music I love at the moment," he started, and then went to share the songs on his mind Tal uno by Barrie, Dwa Serduszka by Mazowsze, A new beginning by John Williams from the Minority Report and Batard by Stromae. "Ok enough tweeting for one month. Shah Rukh Khan forever. Love".

    Just when we were waiting to see how the Badshah would respond to this, Shah Rukh replied back with a tweet, "Will surely listen to the music you are listening to my man. Will send you some Indian music too. Love to you and health and life forever and more to you." (sic)

    Recently Coldplay had performed at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre wedding bash in Switzerland. Many Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and others had shaken their legs to the popular songs of Coldplay. But SRK had been acquainted with Chris Martin much before that, when in 2016, Shah Rukh had hosted a party for Martin and other members of Coldplay, after they had performed at the Global Citizen Festival in India.

    MOST READ: Soha Ali Khan Plays With Her Cute Daughter Inaaya Khemu; Taimur Ali Khan Joins Inaaya At Play School

    Read more about: shah rukh khan chris martin
    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 21:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue