Shah Rukh Khan Replies After Coldplay’s Chris Martin Tweets ‘Shah Rukh Khan Forever’; Read Up!

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan sure has many fans in the country and all over the world. Adding himself to Shah Rukh's list of fans, Coldplay singer, Chris Martin openly tweeted 'Shah Rukh Khan forever'. This is making netizens lose their chill and fans of SRK are going crazy! Read further to find out what the Coldplay singer tweeted and how Shah Rukh replied to it!

One of the most popular bands in the world, Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin took to Twitter and wrote, "Hello everyone, I hope you are all doing ok. Better than ok actually. Here is some music I love at the moment," he started, and then went to share the songs on his mind Tal uno by Barrie, Dwa Serduszka by Mazowsze, A new beginning by John Williams from the Minority Report and Batard by Stromae. "Ok enough tweeting for one month. Shah Rukh Khan forever. Love".

Just when we were waiting to see how the Badshah would respond to this, Shah Rukh replied back with a tweet, "Will surely listen to the music you are listening to my man. Will send you some Indian music too. Love to you and health and life forever and more to you." (sic)

Recently Coldplay had performed at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre wedding bash in Switzerland. Many Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and others had shaken their legs to the popular songs of Coldplay. But SRK had been acquainted with Chris Martin much before that, when in 2016, Shah Rukh had hosted a party for Martin and other members of Coldplay, after they had performed at the Global Citizen Festival in India.

