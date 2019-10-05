After Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan Reveals When His Sabbatical Will Come To End!

Not so long ago, Gauri Khan had reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's sudden sabbatical after Zero debacle and had said that he required the break very much. Gauri had also asserted that she's happy that now, she can travel the world while SRK can look after their little one, AbRam. However, Gauri had assured that SRK will resume working very soon as cinema is his passion and he can't be away from it for a long time.

Meanwhile, rumours of Shah Rukh Khan signing Dhoom 4, Don 3 and Rajkumar Hirani's next, keep floating around.

Shah Rukh, who's all set to return as the host of TED Talks India Season 2, addressed the rumours of his next film and said, "I am taking time to think, and reading two or three scripts right now. As soon as they are ready, I'll be ready too but most of the people around me are busy, so I will announce it when the time is right. Till then, the rumours are bound to fly! Some of them have given me great ideas. There was one film called Tarzan and Jane, and I felt like doing the role of Tarzan.

He further added, "Inshallah, in another month or two, I will be able to zero it down."

Shah Rukh was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The film was highly praised for Shah Rukh and Katrina's act but received flak for its storyline and the second half.