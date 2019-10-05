    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      After Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan Reveals When His Sabbatical Will Come To End!

      By
      |

      Not so long ago, Gauri Khan had reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's sudden sabbatical after Zero debacle and had said that he required the break very much. Gauri had also asserted that she's happy that now, she can travel the world while SRK can look after their little one, AbRam. However, Gauri had assured that SRK will resume working very soon as cinema is his passion and he can't be away from it for a long time.

      Meanwhile, rumours of Shah Rukh Khan signing Dhoom 4, Don 3 and Rajkumar Hirani's next, keep floating around.

      shah-rukh-khan-reveals-when-his-sabbatical-will-come-to-end

      Shah Rukh, who's all set to return as the host of TED Talks India Season 2, addressed the rumours of his next film and said, "I am taking time to think, and reading two or three scripts right now. As soon as they are ready, I'll be ready too but most of the people around me are busy, so I will announce it when the time is right. Till then, the rumours are bound to fly! Some of them have given me great ideas. There was one film called Tarzan and Jane, and I felt like doing the role of Tarzan.

      He further added, "Inshallah, in another month or two, I will be able to zero it down."

      When Amitabh Bachchan Went Bankrupt & Had To Pay Off Debt Of Rs 90 Cr: SRK's Mohabbatein Helped Him

      Shah Rukh was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, which also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The film was highly praised for Shah Rukh and Katrina's act but received flak for its storyline and the second half.

      More SHAH RUKH KHAN News

      Read more about: shah rukh khan
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue