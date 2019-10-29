Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali Photo Leads To Ugly War Between Trolls And Fans

Shah Rukh Khan, a self-made star, is one of the biggest names in Bollywood and enjoys a strong fan-following for a variety of reasons. It's often then that fans react to his social media posts or quotes from his interviews. King Khan is in the limelight again for a similar reason. The 'My Name Is Khan' actor wished fans on Diwali 2019 as usual, but this created a buzz on social media for the wrong reason. While connecting with his 'Twitter family', SRK shared a photo, which grabbed plenty of attention. In it, SRK, Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan are seen sporting 'tilak', and enjoying each other's company on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy. pic.twitter.com/3ppOAvhTmd — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2019

Surprisingly, the heartwarming photo upset a few fans with 'fundamentalist' ideas, who attacked Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly 'hurting' religious sentiments. Luckily for the 'King of Romance', his more sensible fans supported him, implying that he respects all cultures equally.

Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi, too, came out in his support, saying on Twitter, "Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a "False Muslim" for sporting a tilak!"FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom.Indias beauty is in her GangaJamuni tehzeeb ."(sic)

Here are some of the tweets by fans:

Junaid @iamzunnu Shahrukh Khan ap ek Muslim ho aur hum sab apko bahut like kartha hai lakin ap isa dewali manana a tho galath bath hai sir aur Allah ak hai Allah ke Seva koi nahi hai sir a sab apko malum hai phir bhi ap isaa festival manathahai Jagadish @Birkodikar Hatched meticulous strategy to hit bulls eye by creating controversy. Be sure guys he is going to launch new film project. Desperately in search of hit can go to any height & what would be better than hitting religious chord? Blues @whozurpaddy Sir ... Just seeing this, it gives me a Hope that we all can live in Harmony and Peace ... Hope we all raise above our Egos, Pride and start embracing and respecting one another ... You sure can bring that change !! As Humans we all have to do something ... Dutch_Girl @DutchGi71885498 Your joy and your happiness Sir, your time with AbRam and Gauri, spending free time in your home and around, your health, is more worth to me then an announcement Sir, be happy and we can wait for you, we always will. Happy Diwale 🙏🌟 Shefali @DrShefali23 How did I miss this? Hahaha you have a strange way of posting pics but I love it😂😘❤️Happy Diwali cuties. Have a good one🌼.

On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 release Zero, which tanked at the box office. He was recently seen hosting another season of the popular talk show Ted Talks India: Nayi Soch. The buzz is that SRK will announce his next movies on his birthday (November 2, 2019).

