Shah Rukh Khan's Next Will Be With Rajkumar Hirani And Not Atlee?

Post the debacle of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan has still not announced his next project. Speculations claim that an announcement is likely to be made in this regard on his birthday, November 2. After his last film did not shine at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan took a break and recently, revealed that he has been looking at a few scripts. Now, new reports claim that King Khan's next will be with Rajkumar Hirani.

There were reports earlier that he might join hands with Tamil director Atlee. However, new reports suggest that his first movie post the break will be with Hirani.

It is being said that the film will be a love story and will be produced jointly by Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. Mid-Day quoted an anonymous source as saying, "People have been waiting for Shah Rukh to announce his next project after Zero. Shah Rukh and Hirani have been meeting since a few months to discuss this. It's almost finalised. Hirani will float his own banner and will not [work] with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, as has been the norm. It's a romantic drama with a strong emotional cord running through; it's right up SRK's alley."

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh revealed during an event that he will be making an announcement about his next film in a month or two. During the event, he added that he is currently working on two to three scripts.

The Zero actor made the announcement during a media interaction at the launch of Disney-owned Star India network's second season of Ted Talks India: Nayi Baat.

During the event, he was quizzed about his next film, to which he said, "I am thinking and taking some time. I am working on two or three scripts and, Inshallah, as soon as they are ready, I am ready. Because most of the people with whom I am working are busy so, Inshallah, I will announce it myself. I feel till the time rumours are floating around, it's good because some of them have given me ideas."

While there are many speculations about the actor's next movie, we are waiting for King Khan to make an official announcement on his birthday.