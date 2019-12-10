Shah Rukh Khan Says He Would Become Extremely Lonely If He Ever Took Up Direction

Shah Rukh Khan has ruled the Hindi film industry for almost three decades now, and is still one of the most celebrated actors in the country. He even ventured into production with his production company, Red Chillies Entertainment in 2003. But will the Badshah of Bollywood ever consider directing a movie? Shah Rukh thinks directing is an extremely lonely job, and he worries that if he takes up directing, he may become lonely and sad.

Speaking on a BBC show called 'Talking Movies', SRK answered a question on what he thinks of directing. "Here you are kind of playing God, you are making a film, you are telling actors how to act, choosing the dialogues, making the script, selling it to the audience, going into theatres, editing it in dark rooms... When the film comes out you are all alone in the success and failure of it. I think being a director is an extremely lonely job," he said.

Shah Rukh continued, "I always worry that if I become a director I will genuinely get lonely and more and more removed from the regular way of living. Being a star already has made me a very reclusive or quieter or in own space. Right now I feel alone and happy. If I become a director I may become lonely and sad."

However, Shah Rukh says that he would like to direct an action film. He wants to grow up and be Christopher Nolan but he doesn't know if he has the gumption. He is a little weary of being a director because he doesn't know when to say ok or make a decision, which he says is a big part of the director's job.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero', co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He is currently on a sabbatical.

