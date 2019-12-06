Shah Rukh Khan Sets 'Holiday Goals' Through His Latest Vacation Pictures In Los Angeles

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest vacation pictures on Instagram are an instant hit.

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan are in US for a short vacation. SRK took to Instagram to share their vacation pictures. Sitting by the poolside, the actor was seen sporting a stylish look, soaked in Los Angeles sun.

In his Instagram post, he wrote "Finally the California sun is out....it's time for the Pool...maybe should dress right for it now at my @airbnb villa in LA #Ad #LAonAirbnb."

In one of the pictures, Shah Rukh was seen standing aside the billiards table. SRK did not shy away to pose with a fan in LA. Some pictures of him along with a fan went viral on social media. He was seen wearing a casual dark navy blue hoodie jacket and a pair of track bottoms. In another monochrome picture, SRK was seen lazily leaning against a wall. Gauri Khan also shared some vacation pictures on her Instagram handle.

It is to be noted that, SRK's two kids are studying in US. His daughter Suhana Khan is studying a course on film studies in the New York University, while son Aryan Khan is taking a course on film-making in Los Angeles.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in the movie 'Zero' remained silent for a while about his next project. However, a recent report according to Mumbai Mirror has revealed that he has signed an action film with Raj and DK. The film is said to go on floors next year. It is also reported that Shah Rukh Khan himself will produce the movie. The report also stated that the project would be slated for a 2021 release. A source told Mumbai Mirror that Shah Rukh has signed another film, which might be a feel-good drama movie and it is said to kick off by 2020.