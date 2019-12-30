Shah Rukh Khan Signs Rajkumar Hirani's Mohinder Amarnath Biopic?

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood is finally all set to bid goodbye to his career break. If the reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh has finally said yes to the upcoming Mohinder Amarnath biopic, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. If things fall in place, SRK will officially announce the project very soon.

According to the reports published by a popular media, "The talks about his project began earlier this year. Shah Rukh Khan has okayed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's next. This seems to be a huge project and sets will be mounted by April or May 2020. Following this, the makers are looking for a 2021 release for the film. As of now, the cast and subject of the film are kept under wraps."

During his birthday celebrations, Shah Rukh Khan had revealed that he will be back on the silver screen very soon. The actor even hinted that his next project will release in 2020, and he is planning to officially announce it very soon. Reportedly, SRK already has some promising projects in his kitty.

As per the reports, Shah Rukh Khan has already signed the upcoming directorial venture of Stree fame writer-director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The untitled Raj-DK project, which is said to be a comedy-action thriller, is expected to start rolling by the first half of 2020. The team is yet to finalise the female lead and rest of the star cast of the project.

SRK is also all set to play the lead role in popular Malayalam director-writer duo Aashiq Abu and Syam Pushkaran's Bollywood debut venture. The project, which is touted to be an action-drama, is expected to start rolling by the end of 2020. The untitled flick is produced by Shah Rukh Khan himself, for Red Chillies Entertainment.

