Shah Rukh Khan Signs Rajkumar Hirani's Mohinder Amarnath Biopic?

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood is finally all set to bid goodbye to his career break. If the reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh has finally said yes to the upcoming Mohinder Amarnath biopic, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. If things fall in place, SRK will officially announce the project very soon.

According to the reports published by a popular media, "The talks about his project began earlier this year. Shah Rukh Khan has okayed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's next. This seems to be a huge project and sets will be mounted by April or May 2020. Following this, the makers are looking for a 2021 release for the film. As of now, the cast and subject of the film are kept under wraps."