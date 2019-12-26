Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Is A Born Star; His Photoshoot Pictures Are The Proof!
Apart from being one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan is also a doting father to three kids- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. While speculations about Aryan and Suhana's Bollywood debut regularly finds a place in the news column, recently the smallest in the Khan clan- AbRam too, hit the news for his recent photoshoot.
The junior Khan recently struck a stylish pose for the camera and boy, we are all hearts over it. Check out the pictures here.
Shah Rukh Khan's Little One Has His Swag On Point
This picture of little AbRam will remind you of his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan who too, never fails to leave us all hearts.
Did Gauri Khan Hint At AbRam's Love For Camera?
King Khan's Begum, Gauri Khan shared these lovely pictures of AbRam and captioned them as, "Guessing he loves the camera !!!"
Just Like Us, Even B-town Brigade Cannot Get Enough Of AbRam's Style Quotient
While Karisma Kapoor dropped a heart on AbRam's smiling pictures, Neelam Kothari wrote, "How adorable ❤️." The star kid even got a thumbs up from celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania who commented, "Poser!" The boy's cuteness even left Manish Malhotra all smiles.
Major Family Goals
Meanwhile this year when AbRam turned six, Shah Rukh Khan threw a special Avengers-themed birthday party for his son where the entire Khandaan had a blast.
