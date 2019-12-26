    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Is A Born Star; His Photoshoot Pictures Are The Proof!

      Apart from being one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan is also a doting father to three kids- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. While speculations about Aryan and Suhana's Bollywood debut regularly finds a place in the news column, recently the smallest in the Khan clan- AbRam too, hit the news for his recent photoshoot.

      The junior Khan recently struck a stylish pose for the camera and boy, we are all hearts over it. Check out the pictures here.

      This picture of little AbRam will remind you of his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan who too, never fails to leave us all hearts.

      King Khan's Begum, Gauri Khan shared these lovely pictures of AbRam and captioned them as, "Guessing he loves the camera !!!"

      While Karisma Kapoor dropped a heart on AbRam's smiling pictures, Neelam Kothari wrote, "How adorable ❤️." The star kid even got a thumbs up from celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania who commented, "Poser!" The boy's cuteness even left Manish Malhotra all smiles.

      Meanwhile this year when AbRam turned six, Shah Rukh Khan threw a special Avengers-themed birthday party for his son where the entire Khandaan had a blast.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 14:33 [IST]
