Shah Rukh Khan Spotted At Private Airport; Janhvi Kapoor Goes Casual At Airport

Shah Rukh Khan Looks Uber Cool When Snapped At Airport

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was snapped at Mumbai's private airport on Wednesday night. Shah Rukh was all swag dressed in a white graphic hoodie and black denims, as he greeted someone. On the work front, SRK was last seen in Anand L. Rai's film Zero, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film did not impress audiences and failed to do well at the box office.

Janhvi Kapoor's Casual Airport Look

Janhvi Kapoor was jetting off somewhere in the early hours of Thursday morning and she was snapped by the paps at the airport. Janhvi stepped out in a casual avatar, wearing a light grey t-shirt with grey sweatpants and a pair of hot pink sneakers. Janhvi has been prepping for the role of Gunjan Saxena, in a biopic on the latter. She has also signed for Karan Johar's big movie, Takht, which will go on floors later this year.

Pranutan Bahl & Zaheer Iqbal Promote Notebook

B-Town debutants, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl, are all set for their big entry into the film industry with their film Notebook which hits screens tomorrow, March 29th. On Thursday, the duo were snapped doing last minute promotions of this Salman Khan production. Pranutan looked pretty in a white top over which she wore a navy blue cardigan and teamed it with a pair of jeans. Zaheer looked dapper wearing a graphic printed t-shirt with a maroon jacket over it and a pair of ripped jeans.

Gauhar Khan Snapped At A Cafe

Gauhar Khan was snapped at a café on Thursday evening. She looked cute in a casual avatar, wearing a stripped red and white crop top with high rise flare bottom denims. She wore red shoes and accessorized with a red hand bag. Gauhar was last seen in the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, in which she had a cameo appearance.