      Shah Rukh Khan To Announce Next Film In A Month Or Two

      During an event in Mumbai, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he will be announcing his next film in a month or two. During the event, he added that he is currently working on two to three scripts.

      The Zero actor made the announcement during a media interaction on Thursday at the launch of Disney-owned Star India network's second season of TED Talks India: Nayi Baat. Star India President (Hindi entertainment) Gaurav Banerjee, and Star India Managing Director Sanjay Gupta were also present at the event along with TED head Chris Anderson.

      During the event, he was quizzed about his next film, to which he said, "I am thinking and taking some time. I am working on two or three scripts and, Inshallah, as soon as they are ready, I am ready. Because most of the people with whom I am working are busy so, Inshallah, I will announce it myself. I feel till the time rumours are floating around, it's good because some of them have given me ideas."

      He added that he will figure out everything in a month or two and he will make an announcement about his next project. "I think, Inshallah, in another month or two, I will figure out everything," he said.

      Recent media reports suggested that Shah Rukh will be doing the fourth instalment of Yash Raj Films' Dhoom. Another report claimed that he will be doing the role of the antagonist in the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. Some reports suggested he will be doing Don 3.

      It is being said that Shah Rukh's entry as a villain in Kill Bill will be a huge comeback for SRK as the antagonist in the movie plays a key role. After his initial films like Darr and Baazigar, we might be able to see King Khan playing a baddie.

      Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has been focusing on his productions. His recent production Bard of Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi, premiered last week on Netflix.

