Shah Rukh Khan To Team Up With Atlee For A Masala Action Film? Read Inside Details Here

Shah Rukh Khan In Talks With Atlee

A Bollywood Hungama report stated that the 'Baadshah' of Bollywood is in talks with the 'Mersal' director. If things go as planned then the superstar might sign the dotted line.

We Just Can't Wait For This Collaboration To Happen

A source told the entertainment portal, "Shah Rukh Khan has been reading many scripts. He has been having intense interactions with Ali Abbas Zafar but that film is not happening right now for some reason. Ali too has got busy with his web series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan. On the other hand, Atlee's film with superstar Vijay, Bigil, is expected to release in sometime. The director was to do another film with Vijay in December but again, this project is not happening at the moment. Atlee's dates, hence, are free from December."

Buzz Is That The Film Is A Complete Massy Entertainer

The source continued, " Atlee's film with Shah Rukh Khan is an original flick and not a remake of the filmmaker's earlier films like Mersal or Theri. Atlee wrote the script sometime back and it'll be a complete massy entertainer, full of action. SRK loved the premise and trusts Atlee's vision. Hence, Shah Rukh Khan should sign this film for sure, if all goes well."

This Is Huge!

"This film will be produced by SRK's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Atlee, moreover, will be paid Rs. 30 crore if this project materializes," added the insider.

Shahrukh Had Recently Shared The Trailer Of Atlee's 'Bigil' On Twitter

In April this year, Atlee was invited by the star for an IPL match featuring his team Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. Soon, rumours grew thick that Shah Rukh might have a cameo in Atlee's upcoming Vijay starrer 'Bigil'. However, the reports turned out to be false.

Meanwhile recently, Shah Rukh Khan shared the trailer of Bigil on Twitter and had called it ‘Chak De India on steroids', which once again led to speculations about a possible collaboration between SRK and Atlee.

"If this film gets finalized, it'll be something to watch out for. Shah Rukh Khan suits the part and Atlee would surely present him in a great avatar. All those who hinted that SRK is finished after Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero's twin debacles will have to eat their words!" signed off the insider.