Shah Rukh Khan To Team Up With Katrina Kaif & Anand L Rai Once Again!

Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently on a break from his acting career, is all set to bounce back with some highly ambitious projects in his kitty. If the reports are to be believed, King Khan is planning to team up with Katrina Kaif and Anand L Rai, the director and leading lady of his last release Zero, for an upcoming action film.

However, Shah Rukh Khan is not joining the team as the leading man, but is the producer the of the project. Interestingly, the project is said to be a two-heroine action film and Katrina Kaif has been roped in to appear as one of the two protagonists. The team is yet to finalise the second leading lady of the movie. Reportedly, the National award-winning actress Vidya Balan is already in talks for the role.

According to the rumour mills, the untitled flick is an official remake of the popular Korean action-comedy movie Ms and Mrs. Cop. The project, which will be directed by Anand L Rai's long-time associate Anirudh Ganapathy, will be co-produced by SRK's production banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Rai's Colour Yellow Productions. The team is expected to officially announce the project very soon.

Zero, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer directed by Anand L Rai had ended up as a critical and commercial failure. Even though the movie was heavily criticized, Katrina Kaif who appeared as one of the two female leads in the movie, earned rave reviews for her performance. The movie had also featured Anushka Sharma as one of the leading ladies.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently all set to join hands with the celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for his upcoming directorial venture. According to the reports, the actor has also signed a few interesting projects, including the Bollywood debut project of renowned Tamil director Atlee and Abbas Ali Zafar's next venture.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, was last seen in the Salman Khan starring blockbuster Bharat. The actress was highly appreciated for her performance in the movie. Recently, Katrina has launched her makeup line named Kay Beauty in association with Nykaa app. The brand has been well-received by the makeup lovers in the country.