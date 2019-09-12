Shah Rukh Khan's Sweet Message To A Differently Abled Fan Singing ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh..’

It is always heartening to see celebrities go out of their way to make fans feel loved. Shah Rukh Khan, especially, is called the 'King of Hearts' for a reason; the way he makes fans feel is truly special. Recently, a differently abled fan of Shah Rukh was in for a wonderful surprise when the latter reached out to him through social media, after watching a video of him singing one of his popular songs. Read on.

A video of Shah Rukh's fan singing his chartbuster song, 'Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jana Sanam' from SRK and Kajol's movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, was shared on Twitter. When the Badshah of Bollywood came across the video, he replied to the fan with the sweetest message. He tweeted, "Wow how well he sings. Give him hug from me. Love" (sic).

Wow how well he sings. Give him hug from me. Love https://t.co/3Vtg6IKeii — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 12, 2019

Many are gushing with excitement that he actually replied to one of his fans. Shah Rukh had once said, "Even if I don't follow you, I read everything on Twitter. Sometimes I don't reply to it... but I assume being an actor that even if you don't read me, you feel me. Let me tell everyone I feel you too."

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, starring alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film failed to impress critics as well as audiences, and its performance at the box office was dismal. Shah Rukh decided to take a break from work for a while.

It was recently being reported that SRK was ready to do his next movie, an action flick with director Ali Abbas Zafar, co-starring Katrina Kaif. But Shah Rukh dismissed the rumours as being baseless, saying that when he signs a film, he himself will make the announcement.

MOST READ: After Kangana Ranaut Supports Cauvery Calling, Shah Rukh Khan & Nawazuddin Siddiqui FOLLOW SUIT!