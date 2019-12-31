Why Are The SRKians So Upset With Shah Rukh Khan? Threaten The Superstar To Harm Themselves

Ever since Zero has flopped at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan has been on a sabbatical. Though, the actor has assured his fans multiple times that he will sign a project soon, it seems his fans have lost their patience. Many SRKians are urging the superstar to make an announcement on the very first day of 2020 so that they can look forward to the New Year.

Shah Rukh Khan's Inside Picture From Salman Khan's Birthday Bash Has Us Singing 'Ye Bandhan Toh...'

In fact, a fan of SRK threatened the actor to harm himself and tweeted, "#WeWantAnnouncementSRK@iamsrk if you don't announce your next on 1st January I will suicide I repeat I will sucide..#ShahRukhKhan."

A few more upset fans tweeted to SRK and requested the superstar to make an announcement soon!

Noor07 @noorMoh20171993: "#WeWantAnnouncementSRK I'm waiting aur kabtak wait karauge sir Twitter choddunaga agar announce nai kia toh @iamsrk."

Bhupal Raut @BhupalRaut5: "#WeWantAnnouncementSRK @iamsrk We know Zero was your special movie and you will punish in this way? This isn't fair sir. Have an announcement on new year."

Syed Usman @UsmanZara: "Khan saab enough is enough i have not seen any movie since Zero coz there is no excitement with you not around come on now you have to give us some good news either YRF DHOOM or ATLEEE KUMARS NEXT Please you are the charm of the industry. #WeWantAnnouncementSRK."

Raees @Raees06283845: "Nothing to say. Just announce @iamsrk next project and make a grand come back because we are dying to see you."

A few fans also shared sad memes on Twitter while insisting SRK to announce his next project.

Life of Shah Rukh Khan fans these days without any announcement #WeWantAnnouncementSRK pic.twitter.com/ePAjLT8a2r — Nilesh Kumar (@NileshK87837688) December 31, 2019

It is yet to be seen how the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor would react to these tweets!