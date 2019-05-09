Shahid Kapoor A Better Method Actor Than Vijay Deverakonda? You Won't Believe What He Is Up To!

Shahid Borrows Clothes From College Students

DNA quoted a source as saying, "Shahid spoke to many students from a Delhi college and since the look was unpolished, he was keen on using clothes from their actual wardrobe to make it more believable."

Shahid Doesn't Want To Leave His Fans Disappointed

Shahid is well aware about the comparisons, that will be made after the release of Kabir Singh. It seems, that's one of the reasons, why Shahid is opting for method acting! Recently, the actor had revealed that he used to smoke 20 cigarettes a day to feel the ruthlessness of the character.

Recently, Shahid Made A Shocking Revelation

He had told a leading daily, "I don't endorse smoking at all. However, the role required it, as the protagonist uses it to channel his angst and rage. It wasn't easy, and it came to a point where I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day. It would take me close to two hours to shower and get rid of the smells before I could return home to my children."

All Eyes On The Release Date!

Directed by Sandeep Vanga, who directed the Telugu film as well, Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani, who will be seen in the role played by Shalini Pandey in the original.