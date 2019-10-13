Shahid Kapoor Admits That Parenthood Can Be Frustrating, Feels The Need To Apologize To His Parents

Shahid Kapoor has embraced fatherhood beautifully, but the actor admits that it can get frustrating at times. Shahid is parent to two adorable children, Misha and Zain Kapoor, with his wife Mira Rajput. Shahid recently opened up about how it is being a parent, and admitted that it made him realize that he was actually selfish. He also felt like he needed to apologize to his parents, Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, for being a difficult child!

In an interview with Filmfare, Shahid got talking about parenthood and said, "I was pretty self-oriented till I became a parent. Though I believed I was selfless. But when I became a parent, I realised I was actually damn selfish. Now I don't put myself first. You end up thinking about your kids and family first. Sometimes it's nice. Sometimes it's frustrating because you do need to put yourself first at times. Every individual needs to have their own breathing space. I struggle with it."

Realizing what his parents might have gone through when raising him, Shahid said, "I respect my parents a lot more today than I did before I was a parent. Now I understand what all they did for me. I don't know if it's too late for me to apologise but through Filmfare I say, 'Mom and dad, sorry for all those times I was a pr**k'."

Recently, Shahid had also spoken about the enormous responsibility his wife Mira had to take up at such a young age, when she became mother to two. Misha is three years old, and Zain is one.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh, opposite Kiara Advani. The film was directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, and was a huge commercial success.

