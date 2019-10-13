Shahid Kapoor’s Advice To His Brother Ishaan Khatter: 'Find The Honest Moment Between Action & Cut'

Ishaan Khatter is considered by many as one of the best actors to debut in Bollywood in the recent past. Having made his big entry with the film, Beyond The Clouds, followed by his performance in Dhadak, opposite Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan is hailed to be a promising actor. However, that doesn't come as a surprise, because he has Shahid Kapoor as his brother, to learn and refine his natural born talent from. Read to find out the advice that Shahid gave Ishaan.

When Ishaan was interacting with the media at the India Film Project, he revealed the advice he received from Shahid. "My brother once told me that the moment between action and cut is yours, everything else is secondary. He said find that honest moment and, while everything else could help, finding your honest moment will let you live it in front of the camera," said Ishaan.

He continued to explain what he thought Shahid meant by that. "What I think he meant was sometimes you have these pre-conceived ideas to perform in a certain manner and this will be effective and look good, but sometimes when you're working with other actors, in a certain environment things, don't play out the way you have imagined it in your head," he said.

Ishaan concluded, "Every consequence is not in your control. So, it's really a cool thing to be that much in self-control but have that much potent and surrender to go with the moment, and go with the flow and most often that is the most beautiful thing to happen."

Next on the work front for Ishaan, he will be seen in Khaali Peeli, opposite Ananya Pandey. He is currently shooting for the film, which is being directed by Maqbool Khan.

MOST READ: Varun Dhawan Reveals Sara Ali Khan's Fitness Formula, Shares Picture Of Her Lunch!