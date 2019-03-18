English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shahid Kapoor & Amrita Rao Starrer Ishq Vishk All Set For A Sequel? Read Details!

    By
    |
    Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao’s superhit film Ishq Vishk to get SEQUEL; Find out details | FilmiBeat

    Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala starrer Ishq Vishk released in 2003 and ended up being a superhit at the box office. The romantic flick won the audiences hearts and the songs were off the chart too. Producer Ramesh Taurani opened up to Mumbai Mirror by saying that a sequel to Ishq Vishk is on the cards and the script is currently being worked on.

    Ishq Vishk Sequel Is On The Cards!

    "Yes, we are making a sequel to Ishq Vishk. The story is in scripting stage and could be about a teenage romance or a college romance. Hopefully, in the next two-three months we will lock the script and start looking for the director and cast," said producer Ramesh Taurani to Mumbai Mirror.

    Will Shahid Kapoor Be A Part Of The Sequel?

    "He (Shahid Kapoor) was very young then, so I asked him to wait for two-three years before I could launch him. When Ken narrated the final story of Ishq Vishk to me, I told him that I had a hero who fits the part and introduced him to Shahid," he said.

    Who Will The Starcast Be?

    Reading between the lines, we guess Ramesh Taurani is clear that Shahid Kapoor will no longer fit the role and is on the lookout for someone young with a fresh face who can fit the role of a college boy easily.

    On The Work Front

    Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Kabir Singh and is a remake of the superhit Telugu flick Arjun Reddy. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 21, 2019.

    Most Read: 5 Most Ridiculously Expensive Things That Shahrukh Khan Owns!

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 10:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue