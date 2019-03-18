Shahid Kapoor & Amrita Rao Starrer Ishq Vishk All Set For A Sequel? Read Details!

Ishq Vishk Sequel Is On The Cards!

"Yes, we are making a sequel to Ishq Vishk. The story is in scripting stage and could be about a teenage romance or a college romance. Hopefully, in the next two-three months we will lock the script and start looking for the director and cast," said producer Ramesh Taurani to Mumbai Mirror.

Will Shahid Kapoor Be A Part Of The Sequel?

"He (Shahid Kapoor) was very young then, so I asked him to wait for two-three years before I could launch him. When Ken narrated the final story of Ishq Vishk to me, I told him that I had a hero who fits the part and introduced him to Shahid," he said.

Who Will The Starcast Be?

Reading between the lines, we guess Ramesh Taurani is clear that Shahid Kapoor will no longer fit the role and is on the lookout for someone young with a fresh face who can fit the role of a college boy easily.

On The Work Front

Shahid Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Kabir Singh and is a remake of the superhit Telugu flick Arjun Reddy. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 21, 2019.