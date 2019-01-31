Shahid Kapoor’s Biker Look Is Too Hot To Handle; Neha Dhupia Looks Stunning At Lakme Fashion Week

Shahid Is A Witness To A Guinness World Record Event

Shahid Kapoor as we all know, loves to bike. We have often seen him out and about in the city riding his bike. Today, Shahid attended an event for a Guinness world record being set by kids for the largest human formation in the shape of a helmet. Shahid absolutely rocked his biker look in a classic white t-shirt, black jeans, combat boots and a frayed denim jacket. Hot, right?

His Hot Biker Look

Shahid and Kiara Advani have been very busy shooting for their upcoming film Kabir Singh. The movie is a Bollywood remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Just a few days back, we saw Shahid and Kiara arrive in Mumbai post their shoot for the film in Mussoorie. Around two months back, Shahid shared a picture of the film's poster and wrote, "Arjun Reddy was loved and appreciated now it is time for Kabir Singh! Get 'reddy' to see him in 2019."

Neha Dhupia Stuns On The Red Carpet At Lakme Fashion Week 2019

The Lakme Fashion Week 2019 is happening in full glory and every day we get to see different celebs make red carpet appearances in their fashionable best. Today, we saw Neha Dhupia stun the red carpet of the fashion week. Neha made heads turn in an all white ensemble. She wore a long button down white tunic paired with white pants, and a white overcoat with ruffled sleeves. She let her long tresses free and sported nude lace up ankle boots and held a cool black clutch.

Neha Sure Knows How To Make Heads Turn

A connoisseur of fashion, Neha Dhupia graced the red carpet of Cheryl's Femina Stylist West 2019 just a few days earlier. She has been busy with the shoot of the third season of her chat show, BFFs With Vogue. We can expect to see Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Sania Mirza and many other celebs get candid with Neha on this show.