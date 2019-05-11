English
    Shahid Kapoor Called 'Arrogant' & 'Ill Mannered' By Fans; Trolled For This Act In Front Of Media

    Shahid Kapoor fans get angry because of his behavior at Mumbai airport | FilmiBeat

    Shahid Kapoor is the latest target of trolls. Wondering what did he do? It all happened when Shahid Kapoor was seen stepping out of his car at the airport and apparently he forgot to shut the car door and fans were quick to judge the actor and they ended up calling him 'arrogant' and 'ill mannered'. The video was shared by photo-journalist Viral Bhayani.

    #shahidkapoor today at the airport

    Here’s How Netizens Reacted To His Video

    @shruthi.ravindra: "Atleast close the car door. That's basic manner."

    @nigar2536: "No basic manners to even shut the car gate...its instinctive..."

    And They Went On And On..

    @trishna_saikia; "Arrogant! Fame is momentary ! Shut the door of your car it's basic manner and courtesy . The higher your ego the harder you would fall."

    @tanveerhussain7: "So much ego??..that dsnt even close the door by himself...respect ur staff...ur stardom will go down within a minute...remember that @shahidkapoor"

    A Few Netizens Defended The Actor

    @aami_1724: "May be he forgot to close the door... He is an actor, thats why we are noticing his faults. Otherwise its not at all a problem..."

    @rupali_narayan_srivastava: "Dusro ki kamiya nikalne ka kitna time h sabke pass , khud sabhi basic manners bhale na follow karte ho .."

    It’s Not Easy To Be A Public Figure, Isn’t It?

    We're sure Shahid didn't see it coming. It seems nowadays, celebs have to be extra careful when they step out to avoid online trolling!

    On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Kabir Singh, opposite Kiara Advani.

